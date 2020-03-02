Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Columbus woman

A Columbus woman is facing drug related charges after a traffic stop early this morning by Bartholomew County deputies.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department deputies pulled over the vehicle at 12:53 a.m. this morning at 10th Street and Marr Road in Columbus. The driver, 38-year-old Allision Teipen, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on outstanding warrants from Bartholomew and Johnson counties.

A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle and a search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested for possession of the drugs and paraphernalia as well as driving while suspended with a prior conviction and the outstanding warrants.