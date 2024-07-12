Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Columbus man

A Columbus man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop last week

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy noticed a vehicle make a traffic violation in the area of North U.S. 31 and North Horizon drive at about 12:07 a.m. the morning of July 2nd. The vehicle also had an equipment violation.

After pulling the vehicle over, the deputy talked to the two occupants and noticed a glass smoking pipe in the center console. The passenger, 48 year old Marlon Cowan Jr admitted that the pipe was his and also told the officer that he had meth in his pants pocket.

A search recovered 19 grams of meth. Cowan was arrested for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department