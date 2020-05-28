Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Columbus woman

A Columbus woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Columbus police say they pulled a vehicle over near 17th and Franklin streets at about 7:30 last night for a minor traffic violation. A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the car and a search recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia including three digital scales and smoking pipes.

The driver, 35-year-old Sasha S. Penrose of Columbus is facing preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia