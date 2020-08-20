Traffic signal changes coming to U.S. 31/550N



INDOT says that you will see lane closures over the next few weeks around the intersection of U.S. 31 and Bartholomew County Road 550N near Taylorsville.

Crews will be upgrading the traffic signals at the intersection. That will mean replacing the existing signals with five-section heads on new cables, along with new railroad pavement markings and new traffic signs.

You will see temporary lane closures and intermittent stoppages as needed for overhead work. The project is expected to start on Monday and be finished by the end of September, weather permitting.

The work on the $94,000 contract is being done by The Hoosier Company Inc.