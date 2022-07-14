Trafalgar police update condition of injured officer

The Trafalgar police officer injured last month in a crash during a pursuit is updating the community on his condition.

30-year-old Officer Dustin Moody, of Greenwood, was injured when his vehicle crashed into an embankment while pursuing a pickup truck in southern Johnson County on Saturday June 25th. The driver of the pickup also crashed into the barrier and died. Moody was flown from the scene by Lifeline helicopter to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

In a police department social media post yesterday, Moody said that he suffered 11 broken ribs, a spinal cord injury, a collapsed lung, a broken femur and pelvis. He said he has had two surgeries to repair the spinal cord, pelvis and femur. Moody said trauma surgeons have given him a positive outlook on his recovery, however it will be a long and tedious process.

Moody said he and his family appreciate the outpouring of support including prayers, kind gestures, letters and financial donations. He said the Trafalgar police department and community have come together like no place he has been to support him and his family.

A fund has been set up to aid Moody and his family. You can donate at the Trafalgar or Franklin branches of Mutual Savings Bank to the “Officer Moody Donational Account.”