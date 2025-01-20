Toyota unveils new forklift lines.

Toyota Material Handling, based in Columbus, is unveiling two new forklift lines. The company announced last week that the new offerings will include mid & Large Electric Pneumatic Forklifts and a refreshed Core Electric Forklift series.

The Integrated Mid & Large Electric Pneumatic Forklifts are engineered for heavy-duty applications, particularly in outdoor environments. The company says that the electric drive system provides the performance of internal combustion with the efficiency of electric models.

The relaunched Core Electric Forklift is a compact, four-wheel electric lift truck designed for a broad range of indoor applications.

Bill Finerty, President and CEO of Toyota Material Handling, said that the new products “reinforce Toyota’s commitment to environmental stewardship without compromising the efficiency and power of our reliable products.”

Photo courtesy of Toyota Material Handling