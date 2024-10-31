Toyota Material Handling unveils high-tech distribution upgrades

Toyota Material Handling is touting an upgrade to the parts distribution center at its headquarters in Columbus.

According to company officials, Bastian Solutions, part of Toyota Automated Logistics has installed its AutoStore system here. They say the AutoStore integrates cutting-edge robotics, automation and artificial intelligence to improve delivery of parts to customers across North America.

It more efficiently uses vertical space, dramatically increasing storage capacity at the center.

And the AutoStore system operates on rechargeable battery-powered robots, consuming energy only when they are in motion. The system uses 28 of the robots, which each can process 175 toters per hour, allowing the company to fill 700 orders per hour.

Photo: Toyota Material Handling held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company’s AutoStore installation within its Parts Distribution Center this week in Columbus Pictured from left, Bastian Solutions Chairman Hito Matsuoka, Toyota Material Handling Vice President of Aftermarket Operations Bret Bruin, AutoStore Director of Sales – North America Joe Elie, Toyota Material Handling North America President & CEO Brett Wood and Toyota Material Handling President & CEO Bill Finerty. Photo courtesy of Toyota Material Handling