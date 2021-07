The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations from 10 to 3 Friday at the Toyota Recreational Center gym on Inwood Drive.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are being urged to make an appointment to give now to help ensure hospitals have the blood supplies they need.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS