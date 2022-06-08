Tornado watch issued until 10 p.m. tonight

Forecasters are warning of more possibly severe weather this evening including thunderstorms, heavy rain, damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes in southern Indiana.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of southern Indiana until 10 p.m. this evening. The agency says a tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the watch area. You should review and discuss your emergency plans at work and at home, check your supplies and be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.