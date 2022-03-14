Tornado drill set for tomorrow across Indiana

As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a statewide tornado drill is planned for about 10:15 a.m. tomorrow morning.

You will hear emergency sirens going off and radio broadcasts for the drill.

Emergency officials say that the drill is an opportunity for families, schools and businesses to practice severe weather emergency plans. You should make sure your family, including children, know what to do and where to go in the event of a real tornado siren.

In the event of bad weather tomorrow, the drill will be postponed to Wednesday.