Toddler tests positive for meth at Seymour hospital

A toddler tested positive for methamphetamine Sunday in Seymour, leading to the arrest of one person and forthcoming charges expected against another.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the Indiana Department of Child Services alerted officers that the 10-month old child had been admitted to Schneck Medical Center for observation and had tested positive. Police say that they gathered enough information to seek a search warrant at an apartment on Jackson Park Drive, which they served at just after 8:30 p.m. last night.

The search revealed methamphetamine and marijuana. 48-year-old Edward J. Swindall of Seymour was arrested for possessing the marijuana. A second person took responsibility for the marijuana and police say charges will be filed against that person also.

The child remains in stable condition and the incident remains under investigation.