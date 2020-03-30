Todd appointed to fire department captain, fire inspector

The Columbus Fire Department is announcing that Troy Todd has been promoted to administrative captain and will serve as a fire inspector. Todd is a 17-year member of the Columbus Fire Department.

Inspectors are responsible for all public and commercial buildings fire inspections in the city and serve as fire investigators.

Todd is certified as Fire Inspector I & II, Aircraft Rescue Firefighter, Basic Emergency Medical Technician, Fire Officer Strategies and Tactics, Hazardous Materials Technician, Confined Rescue Technician, Rope Rescue Technician and Vehicle & Machinery Extrication Technician.

Previous Fire Inspector Matt Noblitt retired in January. Todd will join Inspector Scott Bonnell in the Fire Prevention Bureau.