The American Red Cross is holding a series of blood drives at Tipton Lakes Athletics Club over the next few Wednesdays.

The blood drives are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are still spots available to donate on April 22nd and April 29th. The April 15th blood drive is currently full.

For an appointment you can visit redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 1-800-Red Cross (733-2767)