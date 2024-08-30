Tips offered for Our Hospice concert on Saturday

Organizers of the annual Labor Day weekend concert for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana have some tips on how to enjoy Saturday night’s show.

For the first time the concert will be indoors at the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park. You can park for free at the former Fair Oaks Mall facility of 25th Street. There will also be free parking at Columbus North High School with a shuttle service provided by ColumBus Transit.

You should bring your own chairs or blankets, but you can’t bring in food or drink from outside. No weapons will be allowed and there will be a bag search. They recommend that you bring a clear bag.

There will be a beer garden this year, with beer and wine available for $5 each. You will need an ID to enter the beer garden area.

Doors will open at 4:30 with opening act Jennie DeVoe taking the stage at 5:30. She will be followed by The Rock Show: The Ultimate Tribute to Journey and headliners: The Woomblies Rock Orchestra

The annual raffle drawing will be held after the last performance.

You can get more information or buy tickets for $10 at www.ourhsopice.org/concert. If any tickets are still available Saturday, you can buy them outside of the entrance to the Fieldhouse.