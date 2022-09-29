Tickets still available to help VIMCare Clinic

Tickets are still available for the Reverse Raffle coming up on Friday to benefit VIMCare Clinic.

Columbus Regional Health Foundation is holding the raffle to benefit the clinic which provides medical services for the uninsured and underinsured patients in the community.

The 27th annual Reverse Raffle is Friday on the grounds of the CRH Tech Center, near the Columbus Municipal Airport and the AirPark Campus. The theme for this year’s event is “Field of Dreams” and it will include the traditional Reverse Raffle, live music, dinner and drinks.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser for VIMCare Clinic. Proceeds from the annual raffle make up about a third of the clinic’s budget.

To buy dinner and/or raffle tickets and for more information visit www.crh.org/raffle