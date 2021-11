Tickets are still available for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s celebration event coming up on Nov. 17th.

The chamber is inviting all of its members to help celebrate the past, present and future of the Columbus Area Chamber.

The Chamber celebration will be from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. November 17th at The Commons. Tickets are $40 per person. You can get more information at ColumbusAreaChamber.com