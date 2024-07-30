Tickets available Thursday for United Way kickoff luncheon

The United Way of Bartholomew County has plans underway for the kickoff of this year’s annual giving campaign.

According to organizers, the annual campaign will kick off on Sept. 12th with a luncheon and Day of Service in the community. Tickets for the kickoff luncheon go on sale Thursday.

Amazing Joe’s will host the Kickoff Lunch, featuring a menu of pork chops, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and a cookie.

All proceeds from the lunch will support United Way of Bartholomew County’s campaign goal to lift 1,000 local families out of poverty in 2,000 days, a campaign which began in 2022.

Tickets are $20. You can choose from an 11 a.m. or noon seating.

Day of Service is a volunteer event that connects local businesses and community members with non-profit agencies and organizations to complete essential work for the agencies.

You can register to volunteer for particular organizations or activities starting on August 28th.

Registration for the lunch is available here: https://www.classy.org/event/united-ways-kick-off-lunch/e602102

To register as a volunteer, starting on Aug. 28th, go to uwbarthco.org and click on “Volunteer.”