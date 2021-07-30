Ticket sales continue for Our Hospice concert raffle

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana wants to remind you that raffle tickets are on sale for the free Labor Day weekend concert, and you do not have to be present to win.

The hospice will be holding its free fundraising event at Mill Race Park starting at 6:30 on Saturday, Sept. 4th. This will be the 35th annual concert for the hospice. The headliners will be Yacht Rock Revue with opening act 40 Years of College featuring vocalist Janie Gordon.

The event includes a raffle for a chance to win $10,000. Raffle ticket proceeds provides support for the hospice’s free bereavement programs and pediatric, palliative care and hospice services. Tickets are $10 and are available online at www.crh.org/hospiceraffle

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is a not-for-profit hospice providing care to patients and families in 16 counties, with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.