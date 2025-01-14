Thursday event to introduce mental health ambassadors

The Mental Health Matters Coalition in Bartholomew County will be holding an event on Thursday where you can meet with the community’s Health Equity Ambassadors and learn more about the program.

The ambassadors come from various corners of the community and have been trained in mental health, mental health first aid. They then help to steer those in their smaller communities to mental health resources.

You will also be able to view materials for the Standing Up Against Stigma campaign. And there will be a wellness session provide by Ignite Wellbeing.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at YES Cinema at Jackson and Fourth Streets in downtown Columbus. You are invited to attend.

You can get more information at mhmbc.org