Thunderstorms likely as tropical storm remnants pass through

Bartholomew County’s Emergency Management Agency says that they will be keeping a close eye on the weather throughout the day, but our area is not under any watches or warnings at this time.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are passing through today according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop today with a potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be the primary threats along with locally heavy rainfall. In addition, wind gusts outside of showers and thunderstorms will peak at 40 to 50 mph during the afternoon and evening.