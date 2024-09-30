Thrive Alliance to offer help for Medicare signups

Thrive Alliance will be offering sessions later this month to help you get insurance through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program.

The program provides insurance counseling and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers.

Counselors from Thrive Alliance are offering one-on-one SHIP counseling sessions on October 23. They will give guidance and help participants understand their choices, how to enroll, comparing plans, coverage and costs, prescription coverage options, paying for Medicare. Open enrollment is from October 15th through December 7th.

The sessions will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Mill Race Center, 900 Lindsey Street, Columbus. You do need to register for the one-on-one sessions. You can call 812-372-6918