Thrive Alliance offering virtual class on elder abuse

Thrive Alliance will be providing an online seminar on Tuesday about warning signs of Elder Abuse. Tuesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, meant to improve awareness of abuse and neglect of older people.

The Zoom session will feature Loretta Mize and Shelby Eggers of Thrive Alliance discussing the signs and symptoms of abuse, identifying the newest scams, strategies for intervention in elder abuse cases and local resources you can tap into.

The free online class will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. For more information you can contact Thrive Alliance at 812-372-6918. To register go to Event Brite.