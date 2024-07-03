Thrive Alliance offering seminar on scam prevention

Thrive Alliance will be offering a seminar to try to help seniors fight against attempts to defraud them.

According to the local agency for aging, the alliance is partnering with Senior Medicare Patrol to offer a free lunch and learn program called “Are you Smarter than a Scammer?”

The program will help participants learn how to protect themselves and others from Medicare fraud, identity theft and other scam attempts.

It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus.

Lunch and the presentation are both free, but you are asked to pre-register to ensure a lunch is available. You can register by calling 812-372-6918