Thrive Alliance Offering Free Stress Management Workshop next Month

Thrive Alliance will be offering a free workshop next month on managing stress for family caregivers.

Thrive Alliance is offering the workshop for relative caregivers so they can learn self-care strategies and techniques to increase relaxation and to reduce stress. Organizers say that caregiving for a child can be stressfully and the workshop will help caregivers learn how to manage the daily stresses they face.

The workshop will be from 11 to 12:30 on Thursday, Nov. 14th at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus. Boxed lunches are being provided by Voelz, Reed and Mount, Attorneys.

You should register to make sure a lunch will be available. You can find more information on our website or Register by calling 812-372-6918, ext. 2402 or 2404.}