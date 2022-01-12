Thrive Alliance launching caregiver help sessions next week

Thrive Alliance will be offering its Powerful Tools for Caregivers virtual sessions again starting next week.

The sessions are an educational program that helps family caregivers. Each class consists of six sessions held once a week. They will be held via Zoom from January 19th through February 23rd from 3 to 4:30 on Wednesdays.

Thrive Alliance is also offering the first of a six-part video series called “Help and Hope for Family Caregivers” starting at 2:30 the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 20th. Each program is offered virtually via Zoom and lasts one hour.

For more information or to register you can call 812-372-6918.