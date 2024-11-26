Thrive Alliance finalizing move to new location

Thrive Alliance is announcing that it will be moving its offices effective Wednesday. The new location will be 2158 Cottage Avenue, which the non-profit group says will offer easier parking and visitor access.

Most of the Thrive alliance programs and staff will move to the new location including include Housing Partnerships.

Foster Grandparents and the First Step offices will remain at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street.

Thrive Alliance is the Indiana Agency for Aging for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings Counties.