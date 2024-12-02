Three Toyota associates recognizes with industry awards

Three associates at Toyota Material Handling are being recognized with an industry award for women in leadership roles.

According to the Columbus based company, Kayla Gregory, Paige Johnson, Kelsey Van Scyoc have been honored with this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award, awarded annually by the Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive publication. The award recognizes “female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and actions set a positive example for women at all levels of the supply chain network.”

Gregory is Toyota Material Handling’s Quality Assurance Manager. Johnson is Health, Safety and Sustainability Engineer, and Van Scyoc, is Procurement Manager for the company.

Bill Finerty, President and CEO of Toyota Material Handling, said the company is “immensely proud of these women” praising their accomplishments, impact and the path they have set for other associates to learn from them.

Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive received nearly 350 submissions for this year’s award. The company held a forum in Atlanta Georgia earlier this month focused on women in the supply chain industry.