Three teens arrested after spree of vandalism, thefts from vehicles

Columbus police say that three juveniles are in custody, accused of spray painting vehicles, buildings and monuments around the city, as well as stealing from vehicles.

The incidents happened over Friday night and Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. More than 50 incidents of vandalism and theft were reported to officers. Those including defacing the Large Arch sculpture on the Bartholomew County Public Library plaza, funeral homes, schools and churches along with homes, fences, vehicles and sidewalks.

Some of the graffiti used racial and sexual slurs and drawings of genitalia.

The damage was primarily in the downtown area and on the northwest side of the city.

The public provided tips that identified the juveniles and two 16-year-olds were arrested Saturday afternoon. The third teen was arrested Sunday. They were taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center.