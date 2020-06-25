Three teens arrested after firearms incident, vandalism

Vandalism at Columbus East High School has now led to three teens arrest on firearm charges.

Columbus Police Department is reporting that two windows were damaged at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the school. Video caught images of the juveniles in the act and Columbus police detectives and school resource officers identified the three.

They were also tied to a gun stolen from a vehicle around the same time near the school. Officers determined that the teens fired the weapon inside of Garland Brook Cemetery.

A 14-year-old, and two 16-year-olds were arrested on charges including:

14 year-old: Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Handgun on School Property, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Unlawful Entry of a Vehicle, Criminal Mischief .

16 year-old #1 : Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Handgun on School Property, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Unlawful Entry of a Vehicle, Criminal Mischief .

16 year-old #2: Possession of a Handgun without a License, Theft of a Handgun

They were taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center.

The stolen handgun was recovered from the dumpster at an apartment complex near the school.