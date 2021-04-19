Three seriously injured in County Road 450S head-on crash

Columbus police say three people were seriously injured in a crash last week on County Road 450S near 100W.

Police say that a pickup was being driven east on County Road 450S by 65-year-old Steven W. Beavers of Seymour at about 6:15 Thursday morning when he sideswiped a car and then crashed head-on into another car being driven by 39-year-old Maria Hernandez of Columbus. Beavers, Hernandez and a passenger in Hernandez’ vehicle, 36-year-old Mariela Ramos Gonzalez of Columbus were all seriously injured and were flown by separate medical helicopters to Indianapolis hospitals.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle, 50-year-old Douglas W. Meek of Hope, was uninjured.

Crash reconstructionists from Columbus police department and the Indiana State Police continue to investigate the accident.

Columbus police were assisted at the scene byColumbus Regional Health paramedics, Columbus Fire Department, Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office, IU Medical Lifeline helicopter and Saint Vincent Statflight helicopter.

Photo of IU Lifeline helicopter crew courtesy of Columbus Police Department.