Three people injured in Brown County off-road crash

A man and two children were seriously injured in a dirt-bike accident Saturday in Brown County.

According to reports from Indiana Conservation officers, officers were called to the crash in the 8200 block of Highland Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers say that 30-year-old Cody Cooper was in the woods, operating a dirt bike with a juvenile passenger when they collided with a second dirt bike being driven by a juvenile.

Both of the children were wearing helmets.

All three were seriously injured and were flown by IU Health Lifeline helicopter to Riley and Methodist hospitals in Indianapolis.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Hamblen Fire Department and IU Health Ambulance Service.