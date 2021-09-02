Three Next Gen Hoosier Education scholarship winners to attend IUPUC

IUPUC will have three new students who are recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Education Scholarship in classes this fall.

First-year students Maylee Barriger of Hope, Caroline Sheaffer of Waldron, and Shelby Wilson of Scipio all received the scholarship.

In exchange for a renewable $7,500 a year scholarship, the 200 recipients agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school.

While in college, the recipients must pursue a course of study that would enable them to teach at an eligible Indiana school after college graduation.

For more information about the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, you can click here.

Photo courtesy of IUPUC, from left Caroline Sheaffer, Shelby Wilson, Maylee Barriger.