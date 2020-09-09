Three injured in golf cart crash on Jennings County road

Three people were injured in Jennings County Sunday when a golf cart struck a van.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Roads 700W and 300N in Geneva Township at about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, the golf cart was traveling northbound, failed to stop at the intersection and struck an eastbound van.

A juvenile on the golf cart was flown by Stat-Flight helicopter to IU Riley Hospital and a man on the cart was flown to IU Methodist Hospital, both with critical injuries. A second man on the golf cart was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital.

The names of the victims have not yet been released and the accident remains under investigation.