Three from Louisville arrested after outlet mall thefts, police chase

Three people are under arrest after thefts from the Edinburgh Premium Outlet Mall, including a woman who led police on a 100-mph police chase almost to the state line.

A theft from the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the mall was reported to authorities at about 12:45 yesterday afternoon, along with a description of the vehicle. Indiana State Police caught up with the vehicle near the Seymour exit on Interstate 65 southbound about 15 minutes later. The trooper stopped the vehicle and began to take 23-year-old Taneasha L. Chappell, of Louisville into custody. But Chappell pulled away from the officer, got back into the vehicle and took off, headed south on the interstate at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Chappell’s vehicle eventually hit the rear of a truck near Clarksville, disabling the car in the median. Chappell then allegedly tried to run away. Troopers used a Taser to subdue her. Two troopers suffered injuries during the chase and arrest.

Stolen items worth more than $3,000 were found in the vehicle.

Chappell was taken to Schneck Medical Center to be checked out before being arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to resisting law enforcement. Troopers say she will also likely face charges related to the thefts in Bartholomew County.

Troopers report that about an hour earlier, the same store reported two men had stolen items. A trooper found their vehicle near Seymour and pulled it over. 24-year-old Haamiyna T. Kamose, and 23-year-old Damiya K. Tooley, both of Louisville, were found to have nearly $7,000 dollars worth of stolen merchandise in their vehicle.

Edinburgh Police came to the scene to arrest them on charges of theft.