Three Columbus firefighters promoted

The Columbus Fire Department is announcing the promotion of three firefighters.

Lieutenant Josh Allman has been promoted to the rank of Captain. Allman is a 20 year veteran of the department and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2016.

Firefighters Andrew Jordan and Ben Whiteside have both been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Both have served 14 years with the Columbus Fire Department.

All three officers will be given their shift and station assignments beginning next week.