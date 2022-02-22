Three Columbus firefighters honored for heroism after pulling man from apartment fire

Three Columbus firefighters are being recognized for their heroism after a fire earlier this month at Williamsburg Court Apartments.

According to the fire department, Lt. Rick Mullis and firefighters Derrick Chitwood and Eric Green were among the first on scene at the Feb. 2nd fire in a basement apartment. Witnesses said they could hear a man inside calling out for help from inside the locked apartment.

Firefighters breached the locked apartment door and encountered heavy smoke and heat. About two feet inside the door a thermal imaging camera revealed an unconscious man on the floor. After pulling him to a stairwell, Columbus police helped carry the man outside. Columbus Regional Health paramedics transported him to the hospital for treatment.

The victim was treated for burns and smoke inhalation injuries. The man was ultimately release from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

The Columbus Fire Department presented the Medal of Valor commendations to the three firefighters at Tuesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting at City Hall.