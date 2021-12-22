Three Bartholomew teachers honored with Reams Family Awards

Three Bartholomew County private school teachers are being honored with this year’s Reams Family Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Libby Cravens, a fifth grade teacher at Whitecreek Lutheran School was the first place winner of a $5,000 cash stipend. She was nominated for holding her students to high standards, building relationships with students and their families and encouraging choice and responsiblity in school work.

Sue Breeding, a computer and first year teacher at ABC-Stewart Montessori School, received the second place award, with a $4,000 stipend. She was recognized for her work in transitioning to e-learning during the pandemic and for teaching a dulcimer camp.

Cheryl Thill, an English teacher at Columbus Christian School, received the third place award and a $3,000 stipend. Thill has a passion to see her students succeed, encouraging them them to reach beyond their boundaries.

The annual awards were established in 2007 by former residents Fred and Karen Reams and are administered by Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County. Recipients are nominated by their principals with additional recommendations from fellow teachers, parents and students.