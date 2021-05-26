Three arrested in Jennings County arsons

Jennings County deputies arrested three suspects in a string of arsons earlier this week

The latest in three arsons was reported just before midnight on Monday in Lovett Township. Firefighters and deputies found a home fully engulfed in flames. There have been two other arsons in the previous days.

Evidence at the scene led deputies to search for a vehicle which was located a few hours later. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction and during the investigation police discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. The driver, 18-year-old Hunter Spicer of Commiskey, and two juveniles were arrested on charges of arson, burglary, criminal mischief and possession charges for the marijuana and paraphernalia.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the arson locations.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.