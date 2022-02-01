Three arrested in Edinburgh drug raids
Edinburgh police made three arrests on drug charges after serving search warrants over the weekend.
According to Edinburgh Police Department reports, the first was on Friday when police served a warrant in the 200 block of North Walnut Street. Inside, police discovered about 20 grams of methamphetamine, half a cram of cocaine, prescription drugs and marijuana.
59-year-old Dara Simpson was arrested on charges including dealing and possessing methamphetamine, as well as for possessing the other drugs.
On Saturday, police served a search warrant for a home in the 400 block of North Kyle Street. Police say that 44-year-old James Hardin tried to shut the door on officers, despite police announcing a search warrant. Police discovered 7 grams of methamphetamine, prescription drugs and three bags of marijuana.
Hardin was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and for possessing the drugs.
38-year-old Troy Herren was also arrested for drug possession charges.