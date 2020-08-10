Local News Top Story 

Three arrested in Columbus drug-dealing investigation

admin

Three people were arrested last week by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team on drug related charges as part of a larger investigation into narcotics sales in Columbus.

Officers stopped a vehicle Thursday on Columbus’ west side being driven by 42-year-old Jimmie D. Miller of Columbus. A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search allegedly recovered more than 13 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Miller is facing charges of dealing in a narcotic Drug and possession of methamphetamine, a look-alike substance and a narcotic drug.

A passenger, 34-year-old Timeeka L. Ramsey, of Columbus is being accused of possessing a narcotic drug, drug paraphernalia and syringe. Another passenger, 39-year-old Joshua A. Anderson of Columbus, is facing charges possessing methamphetamine, a look-alike substance, a legend drug and drug paraphernalia. He is also being accused of false informing and was wanted on an outstanding Jackson County warrant.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Jimmie D. Miller. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.
Timeeka L. Ramsey. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.
Joshua A. Anderson. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.