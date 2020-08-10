Three arrested in Columbus drug-dealing investigation

Three people were arrested last week by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team on drug related charges as part of a larger investigation into narcotics sales in Columbus.

Officers stopped a vehicle Thursday on Columbus’ west side being driven by 42-year-old Jimmie D. Miller of Columbus. A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search allegedly recovered more than 13 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Miller is facing charges of dealing in a narcotic Drug and possession of methamphetamine, a look-alike substance and a narcotic drug.

A passenger, 34-year-old Timeeka L. Ramsey, of Columbus is being accused of possessing a narcotic drug, drug paraphernalia and syringe. Another passenger, 39-year-old Joshua A. Anderson of Columbus, is facing charges possessing methamphetamine, a look-alike substance, a legend drug and drug paraphernalia. He is also being accused of false informing and was wanted on an outstanding Jackson County warrant.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.