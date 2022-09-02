Three arrested in burglary, theft investigations

Three people were arrested on burglary and theft charges after an investigation by the community Intelligence Led Policing Unit in Columbus and Bartholomew County.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers had noticed a growing number of property crimes in northeastern and southeastern parts of Columbus including burglaries at Nexus Park, the Columbus Bowling Center and Whipker’s Market. Plus vehicles had been stolen and there were many items stolen from vehicles, including firearms.

The Intelligence Led Policing Unit, made up of officers from Columbus Police Department as well as the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating, following up tips from the public and officers.

Police identified three suspects in the cases, 18-year-old Antwaun T. Jones, of Elizabethtown; 18-year-old Dakota C. Purvis of Columbus and a 16 year old juvenile.

On August 11th, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jones in a vehicle that was stolen from Columbus.

On August 25th, Columbus police arrested Purvis for the burglary at Whipker’s Market as well as resisting law enforcement and theft of a firearm from a vehicle on Thompson Drive in Columbus.

On August 26th, Columbus police arrested Jones again, along with the juvenile on burglary charges for their involvement in a break-in at the Columbus Bowling Center earlier this summer.

Police say additional arrests are possible in this ongoing investigation.