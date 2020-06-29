Three arrested after thefts from Jackson County stores

Three people were arrested in Jackson County Friday evening, accused of stealing thousands of dollars of high-ticket items from area drug stores.

Seymour police were called to the Seymour CVS on East Tipton Street at about 7 p.m. Friday evening, after several people came into the store who were suspected in thefts from the Brownstown CVS.

Officers caught up to the suspect’s vehicle near Tipton and Chestnut streets and police noticed the car contained a large amount of drug store merchandise loose in the car without shopping bags.

The three people in the car were from Kentucky, 44-year-old Karyn Merida, 23-year-old Michael Mays, both of Louisville, and 22-year-old Tiffany Johnson of Burdine, Kentucky.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a large amount of store merchandise, identified as coming from Walgreens, CVS and Dollar General stores worth almost $10,000, along with methamphetamine, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia. Police also uncovered a yard sale sign.

Preliminary charges include:

Merida — Theft with a value of $750 to $50,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identity statement.

Mays — Theft with a value of $750 to $50,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson — Theft with a value of $750 to $50,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.