Three arrested after overdose at downtown Columbus home

An overdose at a Columbus home led to three arrests after police found drugs in plain sight.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of California Street at about 5:30 p.m. yesterday after a woman was found unconscious and not breathing. Police gave the victim two doses of Narcan and helped her breath with an Ambu-Bag until she was revived and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Police noticed drugs in the home and after a search warrant was issued, discovered methamphetamine, syringes and digital scales. Three Columbus residents at the home were arrested.

48-year-old Robert C. Arney was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice, and for possessing methamphetamine, a syringe and drug paraphernalia.

25-year-old Kate N. Thomas is being accused of visiting a common nuisance, as well as for possessing methamphetamine, a legend drug injection device, and drug paraphernalia. She also had an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

25 year old Shelby B. Yates is facing a charge of visiting a common nuisance.