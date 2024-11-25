Three arrested after Jennings drive-by shooting at home

Three people have been arrested after a drive by shooting earlier this month in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home in Campbell Township on Nov. 9th after several rounds were fired into a home where six people were asleep, and also into an occupied vehicle.

Authorities were able to identify a description of a vehicle that was involved and North Vernon Police found and pulled the car over, where they arrested the driver, 18-year-old Bradley Pike of Crothersville and 18-year-old Waylon Baker of Columbus. A search also recovered two firearms believed to be involved in the shooting.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Caden Kinser was also identified and he was arrested Nov. 14th by Jennings County deputies.

According to the sheriff’s department, information on witnesses and victims in the incident are not being released.

All three are facing preliminary felony charges of Criminal Recklessness by Shooting a Firearm into an Inhabited Dwelling. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s department collaborated with the North Vernon police, forensics experts and local high tech crime units.