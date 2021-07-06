Local News Top Story 

Three arrested after gun incident at apartments

admin
Jordan D. May. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Three people were arrested Sunday at a Columbus apartment complex after a man allegedly brandished a firearm.

Columbus police were called to the Arbors at Water’s Edge apartments in the 4000 block of County Road 150W at about 3:25 Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun. Several people were outside when officers arrived and after an investigation, they uncovered an AR-15 style pistol inside of a car, and a 9mm pistol inside another vehicle. That gun had been reported stolen.

18-year-old Jordan D. May of Columbus was arrested on preliminary charges of Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Handgun without a License. 18-year-old Devinion Fuller of Edinburgh was arrested for Possession of a Handgun without a Permit and Possession of Marijuana.

20-year-old Jacob Hamm of Columbus was also arrested after it was found he had an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

Devinion Fuller. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.
Jacob Hamm. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.