Three arrested after gun incident at apartments

Three people were arrested Sunday at a Columbus apartment complex after a man allegedly brandished a firearm.

Columbus police were called to the Arbors at Water’s Edge apartments in the 4000 block of County Road 150W at about 3:25 Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun. Several people were outside when officers arrived and after an investigation, they uncovered an AR-15 style pistol inside of a car, and a 9mm pistol inside another vehicle. That gun had been reported stolen.

18-year-old Jordan D. May of Columbus was arrested on preliminary charges of Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Handgun without a License. 18-year-old Devinion Fuller of Edinburgh was arrested for Possession of a Handgun without a Permit and Possession of Marijuana.

20-year-old Jacob Hamm of Columbus was also arrested after it was found he had an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.