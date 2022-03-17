Three arrested after early morning traffic stop

Three people were arrested after the vehicle they were in was stopped for a traffic violation early this morning.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers stopped a vehicle at about 12:50 this morning near 7th and California Streets for a minor traffic violation. Police said the driver at first gave a fake identity, but turned out to be 41-year-old Michael R. Jorgensen of Fountaintown. He was wanted on two outstanding warrants from Henry and Decatur counties.

As he was taken into custody, a search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his clothes.

A passenger also gave a fake name and turned out to be 30-year-old Shara M. Turnbloom, of Edinburgh, who wanted on a Decatur County warrant.

Jorgensen was arrested for possessing the drugs, false informing and the outstanding warrant. Turnbloom is facing a charge of false informing in addition to the warrant.

A juvenile was also in the car who turned out to be a runaway and was also taken into custody.