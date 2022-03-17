Local News Top Story 

Three arrested after early morning traffic stop

admin
Michael R. Jorgensen. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Three people were arrested after the vehicle they were in was stopped for a traffic violation early this morning.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers stopped a vehicle at about 12:50 this morning near 7th and California Streets for a minor traffic violation. Police said the driver at first gave a fake identity, but turned out to be 41-year-old Michael R. Jorgensen of Fountaintown. He was wanted on two outstanding warrants from Henry and Decatur counties.

As he was taken into custody, a search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his clothes.

A passenger also gave a fake name and turned out to be 30-year-old Shara M. Turnbloom, of Edinburgh, who wanted on a Decatur County warrant.

Shara Turnbloom. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Jorgensen was arrested for possessing the drugs, false informing and the outstanding warrant. Turnbloom is facing a charge of false informing in addition to the warrant.

A juvenile was also in the car who turned out to be a runaway and was also taken into custody.