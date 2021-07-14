Three arrested after armed robbery with pistol in downtown Columbus

Three Columbus residents were arrested after a weapon was used to steal a man’s bicycle in downtown Columbus Monday morning.

Columbus police report that they were called to the 1000 blocks of California Street at about 7:30 Monday morning after a man reported that he had been the victim of an armed robbery.

Police say the victim was held at gunpoint and then struck in the face with a pistol several times before his bicycle was stolen.

Police found the bicycle behind a nearby home. Three people were arrested and the weapon was recovered, which turned out to be a pellet gun.

Police arrested 20 year old Kevin W. Shuffitt, on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon. 27-year-old Kaylee D. Shuffitt is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug injection device.

27-year-old Anthony D. Tilford, is being accused of battery.