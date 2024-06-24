Three arrested after 100+mph chase through area counties

A police chase of a stolen pickup starting near the Kentucky border tore through our area on Interstate 65 at speeds of more than 100 mph before ending north of Edinburgh on Friday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police the chase started at about 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon when a trooper clocked the truck speeding at 87 mph near Sellersburg. The trooper pulled the vehicle over briefly before the driver took off, heading north through Scott and Jackson Counties. The driver evaded tire deflation devices and police say it appeared that the driver and passenger were throwing items out the windows.

In Bartholomew County, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes near Walesboro heading the wrong way on the interstate, before getting off the highway at the Columbus exit, striking a car on the on-ramp. The driver then got back on the interstate heading north. Police finally were able to deflate the tires with stop sticks and the pickup stopped near the State Road 252 exit.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Westfield in May and had stolen dealer plates, troopers say.

The driver, 35-year-old James T. Vinson of Indianapolis is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, vehicle theft, being a habitual traffic violator, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, false informing and for possessing marijuana, along with several outstanding Marion County warrants.

Two passengers, also from Indianapolis, were found to be carrying marijuana.

Photos courtesy of Indiana State Police.