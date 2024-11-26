Three area companies still in running for Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana

Three area companies are still in the running for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana contest as the field narrows to eight competitors.

Guardian Bikes from Seymour and both Hard Truth Whiskey Co. and Bear Wallow Distillery from Nashville are looking to advance in the quarter final round of the competition, with voting wrapping up tonight.

There were initially 90 products from 50 communities represented. While the companies do not have to be headquartered in Indiana, their products have to be made here. Guardians Bikes is featuring their kids bikes, while Bear Wallow Distillery is competing with its Hoosier hooch Sugar Cream Pie Moonshine and Hard Truth Whiskey Company is offering their Sweet Mash Whiskey.

The finals will wrap up December 5th with the winner announced at the 2024 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 11 in Indianapolis.

You can find more information and cast your vote here: http://www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing