Threat of severe weather tonight; high winds this afternoon

We could be in for some high winds, heavy rain and lightning this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says a low pressure system will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight, bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Severe storms are possible.

The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible this afternoon, but a few brief tornadoes are possible as well according to forecasters. Lightning and brief heavy rainfall will also be threats.

The agency says wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower, topping out at around 35 mph.

Forecasters say you should use caution if you are traveling especially if you are operating a high profile vehicle. And you should check on your outdoor holiday decorations to make sure that they are secure, along with any other outdoor furnishings.